New York City landmarks commission to consider Manida Street in Hunts Point

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission will vote Tuesday on whether to begin the process of declaring a Bronx street a historic district.The committee is considering "calendaring" the Manida Street in Hunts Point, a block of semi-detached brick houses that serves as an intact example of the early-20th century development that occurred in the neighborhood.That development came in response to transportation improvements and rapid industrialization.Residents and advocates have been pushing for the designation for about a decade, with the 40 or so houses built around the turn of the last century considered an unexpected gem in the Bronx.Calendaring is the first formal step in the designation process. Once calendared, the commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed designation at a future date, followed by a public meeting during which the commission will vote on the designation.