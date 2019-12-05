New York City lawmakers to consider cracking down on paper receipts

NEW YORK -- New York City lawmakers may ban paper receipts coated with the chemical BPA and require retailers to offer emailed receipts instead of paper ones.The City Council announced last week that it will hold hearings on a package of bills aimed at cracking down on paper receipts.Most cash register receipts are coated with bisphenol A, known as BPA, or the related chemical BPS.Some studies have determined the chemicals could harm the female reproductive system at high levels.The City Council will consider bills in the next few months to restrict the use of BPA-coated paper and to require businesses to recycle receipts.----------