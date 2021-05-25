NYC marks George Floyd anniversary with solemn observances, protests

The observances include another protest set to get underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this evening.
The protest, expected to begin at 5 p.m., is being organized by several groups who are calling for more police reform here in the city.
It follows a similar protest that took place Sunday in Brooklyn.
George Floyd's family says despite the conviction of former officer Derek Chauvin, they are calling on the fight for justice to continue.
"How can I be numb, and I'm trying to help with the youth of today?" said Floyd's brother Terrence, who lives in Brooklyn. "We got the verdict, we are waiting for others. But keep it peaceful."
Meantime, Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to take a knee at the National Action Network observance scheduled in Harlem tonight.
"We will continue to fight injustice wherever it creeps its ugly head across this country," said the National Action Network's Derek Perkinson.
The local events are taking place on the same day that the family of George Floyd is set to meet privately with President Biden at the White House this afternoon.
"He wanted this meeting to be private in order to have a real conversation and preserve that with the family," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki of President Biden. "He has a genuine relationship with them. And the courage and grace of this family, and especially his daughter Gianna Floyd, has really stuck with the President, as you have seen him talk about Kelly and others, many times over the past several months."
On Saturday, rallies remembering Floyd were held on Long Island near Roosevelt Field Mall in Nassau County and another in Suffolk County at Wyandanch Park.
