NYC officials vow to protect undocumented immigrants

The border patrol squads will back up ice agents during apprehension and deportation operations.
New York City officials say they will do everything they can to protect undocumented immigrants.
Jesenia Mata from "La Colmena" is joined by Andres Jimenez and Ambien Mitchell from the New Sanctuary coalition.
Next on Tiempo, we discuss heart health with Amy Kontorovich, M.D. and Pedro Moreno, M.D., Cardiologists from Mount Sinai Hospital.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States, and it turns out many Latinos may be at higher risk for heart disease simply because of a genetic variation.
We wrap up by continuing our discussion on heart health with Amy Kontorovich, M.D. and Pedro Moreno, M.D., Cardiologists from Mount Sinai Hospital.
