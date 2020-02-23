NYC officials vow to protect undocumented immigrants

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5961429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres wraps up with Jesenia Mata, Andres Jimenez and Ambien Mitchell

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5961433" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with Amy Kontorovich, M.D. and Pedro Moreno, M.D., Cardiolgists from Mount Sinai Hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5961443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joes Torres wraps up with Amy Kontorovich, M.D. and Pedro Moreno, M.D., Cardiolgists from Mount Sinai Hospital

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Trump Administration is redirecting U.S. border patrol agents who typically guard the U.S. border to sanctuary cities like New York and Newark.The border patrol squads will back up ice agents during apprehension and deportation operations.New York City officials say they will do everything they can to protect undocumented immigrants.Jesenia Mata from "La Colmena" is joined by Andres Jimenez and Ambien Mitchell from the New Sanctuary coalition.Next on Tiempo, we discuss heart health with Amy Kontorovich, M.D. and Pedro Moreno, M.D., Cardiologists from Mount Sinai Hospital.Heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States, and it turns out many Latinos may be at higher risk for heart disease simply because of a genetic variation.We wrap up by continuing our discussion on heart health with Amy Kontorovich, M.D. and Pedro Moreno, M.D., Cardiologists from Mount Sinai Hospital.----------