New York City Opera holds 'Pride in the Park' event at Bryant Park

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Members of the New York City Opera performed in Bryant Park Wednesday night, as part of the 'Pride in the Park' event.

It featured a diverse program of selections from opera and musical theater sung by stars of the NYC Opera's Pride Series.

The event included a preview of their upcoming world premiere 'Stonewall', commemorating the 50th anniversary of the historic uprising that sparked the gay rights movement.

The full work will have its world premiere at the end of Pride Month.

