NEW YORK (WABC) -- Members of the New York City Opera performed in Bryant Park Wednesday night, as part of the 'Pride in the Park' event.
It featured a diverse program of selections from opera and musical theater sung by stars of the NYC Opera's Pride Series.
The event included a preview of their upcoming world premiere 'Stonewall', commemorating the 50th anniversary of the historic uprising that sparked the gay rights movement.
The full work will have its world premiere at the end of Pride Month.
We invite you to watch our special "ABC 7 Celebrates World Pride NYC" on Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. hosted by Ken Rosato on Channel 7. Then join our team of Ken, Lauren Glassberg, Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com beginning Sunday, June 30 beginning at 12:00 p.m.
Find more Pride stories from this year and year's past at abc7NY.com/pride.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
New York City Opera holds 'Pride in the Park' event at Bryant Park
PRIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News