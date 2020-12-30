Society

New York City public relations impresario Howard Rubenstein dies at 88

NEW YORK -- Public relations veteran Howard Rubenstein, who for decades polished and protected the images of New York celebrities and power brokers from George Steinbrenner to Donald Trump, has died. He was 88.

Rubenstein died Tuesday at home "in peace and in no pain," his son Steven Rubenstein wrote on the website of the firm that bears the family's name. No cause of death was given.


Howard Rubenstein founded the agency in 1954. Polite and soft-spoken, he was the antithesis of the stereotypical curt and fast-talking New York City press agent. But his hundreds of clients - from high-brow cultural institutions to politicians - attested to his clout.

Clients included the Metropolitan Opera, the Archdiocese of New York, media magnate Rupert Murdoch and the late Yankees owner Steinbrenner. Rubenstein worked with Trump during the future president's highly publicized divorce from Ivana Trump in 1990.

"Howard's contributions to the Yankees took many forms over the years, and his positive effect on the course of our franchise cannot be understated," read a statement from the Yankees and the Steinbrenner family. "He was a self-effacing visionary and trailblazer who could often see what others missed."

Rubenstein was born in Brooklyn, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and dropped out of Harvard Law School. He started work as a publicist at the suggestion of his father, a news reporter, and initially based his fledgling business in his parent's kitchen.

Survivors include his wife and three children, Roni, Richard, and Steven Rubenstein, who is president of the firm.


A private graveside service is Wednesday.

TRENDING NOW | Black teen accused of stealing phone in viral incident at NYC hotel says he's shell shocked
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the 14-year-old speaking out about the incident.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citycelebrity deaths
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYPD hold briefing on New Year's Eve security
$600 stimulus direct deposits, paper checks being sent out: Mnuchin
COVID Live Updates: US hits record for daily coronavirus deaths
Cuomo says NY will be prepared after UK COVID variant detected in US
Reward offered after beloved dog swiped from outside NYC deli
Search for suspect who shot, killed man through door in NYC
Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs
Show More
'Dancing Nurse' gets COVID-19 after helping in New York, Texas
Archdiocese of New York to ring church bells to honor US COVID deaths
Will COVID-19 vaccines work on the new coronavirus variant?
NJ principal portrayed in film 'Lean on Me' dead at 82
Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News