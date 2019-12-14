Society

NYC SantaCon kicks off in Times Square

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It is a day some people wait for all year with excitement - and others with dread - SantaCon.

Countless Santa and elf impersonators embarked on a bar crawl Saturday, kicking off in a section of Times Square.

SantaCon raises money for charity, but some of its booze-fueled antics in the past have made the event unpopular with many New Yorkers.

It remains to be seen if this year's batch of holiday bar crawlers will be naughty or nice.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytimes squarenew york citymanhattansantacon
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jersey City shooting: white van recovered, may be linked to suspects
Police shoot suspect allegedly holding fake gun in the Bronx
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
AccuWeather: Rainy start to the weekend
Woman sues CVS, alleges she was denied 'morning after' pill
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 7 years after shooting
Mega Millions:Jackpot rises to $372 million
Show More
Cardinal Dolan joins annual Kmart charity shopping day helping families in need
Bodycam video shows confrontation that led to death of NYPD officer
Police: Man snatches toy poodle from car in Chinatown
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Who threw this puppy from a moving vehicle?
More TOP STORIES News