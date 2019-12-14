TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It is a day some people wait for all year with excitement - and others with dread - SantaCon.
Countless Santa and elf impersonators embarked on a bar crawl Saturday, kicking off in a section of Times Square.
SantaCon raises money for charity, but some of its booze-fueled antics in the past have made the event unpopular with many New Yorkers.
It remains to be seen if this year's batch of holiday bar crawlers will be naughty or nice.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYC SantaCon kicks off in Times Square
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News