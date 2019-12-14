NYC SantaCon kicks off in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It is a day some people wait for all year with excitement - and others with dread - SantaCon.Countless Santa and elf impersonators embarked on a bar crawl Saturday, kicking off in a section of Times Square.SantaCon raises money for charity, but some of its booze-fueled antics in the past have made the event unpopular with many New Yorkers.It remains to be seen if this year's batch of holiday bar crawlers will be naughty or nice.----------