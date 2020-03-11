Coronavirus NYC: St. Patrick's Day Parade might be canceled

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that health experts are recommending that New York City's venerable St. Patrick's Day parade be canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.The governor told a news conference at the state Capitol that officials would likely make a decision later Wednesday. The parade, scheduled for Tuesday, would draw thousands to Manhattan at a time when officials are trying to reduce large gatherings."Why would you risk bringing thousands of people together knowing that this is virus that easily communicates?" Cuomo asked, explaining the thinking of those urging the event be canceled.