black lives matter

NYC to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on streets in all 5 boroughs

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is planning to commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement in a big way.

Following the lead of Washington D.C., New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that a street in all five boroughs will be painted with the words 'Black Lives Matter.'

"The streets of our city will now affirm the vital work activists have done to bring us forward," Mayor de Blasio said. "With a street in every borough painted with the words Black Lives Matter, we are recognizing where we have been and looking forward to where we will go."

The mayor plans to work with City Council to co-name the streets and will work with community activists to have them painted.

"Renaming and repainting a street is a modest testament to the massive challenge ahead of us," Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said. "But in so doing we will, literally, set down a marker for our current goals and mark this era for future generations."

The project will begin in Manhattan near City Hall.

The other four locations will be determined by the mayor and City Council.

RELATED STORIES:

Saturday's memorial service for George Floyd in North Carolina

NFL condemns racism, apologizes for not listening to players' earlier protests

Brooklyn Memorial Service for George Floyd

What are the tactical reasons behind NYC's curfew?

Video: Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters

Family-owned pharmacy in NYC devastated by looters on Monday night

In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters

Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattanbrooklynqueensbronxstaten islandnew york city councilblack lives matterwashington d.c.protestgeorge floydafrican americansmayor bill de blasiopainting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK LIVES MATTER
New York lawmakers pass bill to make police records more transparent
George Floyd was laid to rest after emotional service
Disbarment urged for attorney who spat on teen protesting at BLM march
NYC mayor, NY leaders promise police reforms amid calls for change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York lawmakers pass bill to make police records more transparent
NYC pawn shop owners violently beaten during looting
LI businesses, residents gear up for Phase 2 reopening Wednesday
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
Gov. Murphy lifts NJ stay-at-home order, urges social distancing
NJ fisherman describes moment when whale landed on boat
Video shows deadly police-involved shooting in NJ
Show More
Beware of COVID-19 surcharges
Video shows Macy's Herald Square looting suspects
AccuWeather: Hot and humid Wednesday
George Floyd was laid to rest after emotional service
Families of New Yorkers killed by NYPD lead protests in NYC
More TOP STORIES News