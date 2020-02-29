Society

Last Call: NYC will reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets

By Eyewitness News
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City will reportedly remove the last remaining payphones from the streets.

City workers will remove 30 payphones in Hell's Kitchen by the end of March, then rip out about 3,000 more payphones across the five boroughs, according to Gothamist.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson got on the case after residents complained about the high number of unused phones taking up sidewalk space.

Several of the Hell's Kitchen payphones will be replaced with Link NYC internet kiosks.

