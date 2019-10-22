Society

New York City announces plan to make Lower East Side nightlife area more livable

(STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan on Tuesday to improve the quality of life for residents in the Lower East Side by combating trash, traffic, and noise from the neighborhood's nightlife.

The plan, called the Lower East Side Late-Night Quality of Life Improvement Plan, combines the input of residents, business owners, and local officials to make the Lower East Side more livable without sacrificing its nightlife and businesses.

The targeted area is a six block stretch on Ludlow and Orchard streets between Houston and Delancey. These streets are home to over 80 restaurants and bars.

The initiatives set out from the city's Office of Nightlife address many complaints from residents and business owners, including loud voices and horns late at night and litter that builds up and attracts rats.

"The world loves New York nightlife, but we also have to take care of the New Yorkers who live where others play," de Blasio said. "We are creating cleaner, quieter streets to improve quality of life while ensuring bars, restaurants and clubs can thrive."

Some of the plan's strategies include banning standing cars in certain areas to alleviate traffic and noise and scheduling street cleaning for after 3 a.m. to pick up litter after the bars close.

The city will also roll out an "etiquette campaign" displayed on LinkNYC kiosks across the Lower East Side that will remind people to use common sense and consider residents when going out in the area.

Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
