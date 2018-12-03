Hundreds of residents who live in New York City public housing are demanding answers after a water crisis over the weekend.People living in a complex in the Bronx had to get their water from a fire hydrant.The water went out just before noon Sunday at the Patterson Houses in Mott Haven. NYCHA claimed temporary pumps didn't have enough power to get water to rooftop tanks.The fire department responded, opening a hydrant, and about 4,000 tenants were forced to take buckets and haul water Sunday night.Politicians and tenants denounced the situation."Last night what I saw, when people were going to the fire hydrant to get water was heartbreaking, it's demoralizing," said Clarissa Alayeto, a tenant's granddaughter. "This is New York CIty.""And I'm here because I'm mad as hell," said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. "I'm here because we're mad as hell. I'm here because we've been here before, several times."The water came back on Monday afternoon.The complex was built in 1950 and has a long history of problems with water and heat.Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYCHA recently estimated the cost of fixing all problems at NYCHA at $31 billion.----------