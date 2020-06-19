NYC's 2nd 'Black Lives Matter' mural to be painted on Staten Island to commemorate Juneteenth

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- New York City's second "Black Lives Matter" street mural will be painted on Staten Island on Friday.The mural will be painted onto Richmond Terrace between Borough Hall and the 120 Precinct by local artists to commemorate Juneteenth.The first mural was painted on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn last week.Mayor de Blasio says he wants a 'Black Lives Matter' mural on a prominent street in every borough.The idea was inspired by the street mural painted earlier this month on a street leading up to the White House in Washington, D-C, following protests over George Floyd's death.----------