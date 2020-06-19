NYC's 2nd 'Black Lives Matter' mural to be painted on Staten Island to commemorate Juneteenth

The mural will be painted onto Richmond Terrace between Borough Hall and the 120 Precinct by local artists to commemorate Juneteenth.
The first mural was painted on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn last week.
RELATED | New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees
Mayor de Blasio says he wants a 'Black Lives Matter' mural on a prominent street in every borough.
The idea was inspired by the street mural painted earlier this month on a street leading up to the White House in Washington, D-C, following protests over George Floyd's death.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube