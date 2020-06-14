Society

NYC's first 'Black Lives Matter' mural painted on Brooklyn street

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York City now has its first 'Black Lives Matter' street mural.

The mural is on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant in bright yellow paint.

On Saturday afternoon, a number of local leaders helped begin the work. People like Attorney General Letita James and the Reverend Al Sharpton.

Mayor de Blasio says he wants a 'Black Lives Matter' mural on a prominent street in every borough.
