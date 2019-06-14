nyc pride march

NYC's largest Pride flag to be unveiled on Roosevelt Island

By Eyewitness News
ROOSEVELT ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- New York City's largest pride flag will be unveiled Friday.

The granite stairs at FDR's Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island will be transformed in the LGBT Pride Flag.

The flag, made of rainbow vinyl, will measure 12 by 100 feet.

The park is named after Franklin D. Roosevelt's speech on four essential human freedoms.

A park spokeswoman says LGBTQ rights are included in those freedoms.

The stairs will be on display until the Pride March on Sunday, June 30th.

We invite you to watch our special "ABC 7 Celebrates World Pride NYC" on Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. hosted by Ken Rosato on Channel 7. Then join our team of Ken, Lauren Glassberg, Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com beginning Sunday, June 30 beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Find more Pride stories from this year and year's past at abc7NY.com/pride.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityroosevelt islandpridenyc pride marchgay rightspride month
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NYC PRIDE MARCH
She said yes! FDNY EMT, paramedic get engaged at Pride March
Madonna to appear at Pride Island for WorldPride
Pride Month 2019 marks Stonewall's 50th anniversary
WorldPride 2019 Opening Ceremony details
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for arsonist who targeted Brooklyn rabbi's home
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged after surrendering to NYC police
Son wants answers after NYC woman dies in the Dominican Republic
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies after Alzheimer's battle
Police kill coyote suspected of attacking mom and child in NJ park
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and cool Friday
New York ends religious exemption to vaccine requirements
Show More
Sign President Trump's digital birthday card
7-year-old boy struck by bullet in NYC, suspect seen fleeing
Tanker attacks: Iran denies responsibility; US releases video
Tanning salon owner accused of spying on customers
Teen who rushed into burning NYC building to save little girl dies
More TOP STORIES News