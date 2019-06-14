NYC's largest Pride flag to be unveiled on Roosevelt Island

ROOSEVELT ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- New York City's largest pride flag will be unveiled Friday.
The granite stairs at FDR's Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island will be transformed in the LGBT Pride Flag.
The flag, made of rainbow vinyl, will measure 12 by 100 feet.
The park is named after Franklin D. Roosevelt's speech on four essential human freedoms.
A park spokeswoman says LGBTQ rights are included in those freedoms.
The stairs will be on display until the Pride March on Sunday, June 30th.
