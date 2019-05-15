Society

NYPD installs breast milk 'pumping pods' at headquarters after lawsuit

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD has set up breast milk pumping stations in the wake of a lawsuit.

The department installed 2 'pumping pods' at its headquarters in Lower Manhattan.

Earlier this year, several police officers who are mothers sued the department, saying there was no clean, private space to pump in police precincts.

The NYPD says if the first pods at headquarters are successful, they will bring them to precincts.

The pods, built by Mamava, are rooms where mothers can pump breast milk in a clean and private setting.

In an Eyewitness News exclusive, police officer moms joined a lawsuit against the NYPD, calling attention to what they call an "alarming disregard for nursing mothers."

