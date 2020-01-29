Society

NYPD officer battling 9/11-related cancer promoted to detective via Skype

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD officer working from his Long Island home as he battles Sept 11th related cancer was promoted to detective by Police Commissioner Dermot Shea via Skype Wednesday morning.

Officer Ross Dichter, weakened by surgeries and chemotherapy, is continuing to work from his Lynbrook home as a crime analyst for the NYPD's Office of Crime Strategies.

Shea said Dichter, who he described as a "crime analysis guru," is still is able to crunch data and spot crime patterns as he works five hours a day from home.

During the Police Foundation's State of the NYPD breakfast, Shea asked Dichter, a self-described a numbers guy, if the numbers "7046" meant anything to him.

When he said no, Shea pulled out his new detective shield, with the number "7046."

The room of dignitaries at the Pierre Hotel erupted in applause.

