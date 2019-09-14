Society

NYPD officers help deliver baby on steps of Bronx precinct

By Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD may have their latest recruit, though they'll have to wait a few years to swear him in.

A woman in labor rushed into the 41 Precinct in the Bronx for help. Three officers helped her deliver a baby boy on the steps of a precinct.

The department wrote on Twitter, "If a baby is born on the steps of a precinct, does that make him an honorary cop?"

Mom, baby, and officers are all doing well.

