NYPD officers help deliver baby on steps of Bronx precinct

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD may have their latest recruit, though they'll have to wait a few years to swear him in.A woman in labor rushed into the 41 Precinct in the Bronx for help. Three officers helped her deliver a baby boy on the steps of a precinct.The department wrote on Twitter, "If a baby is born on the steps of a precinct, does that make him an honorary cop?"Mom, baby, and officers are all doing well.----------