NYPD officers honored at annual Medal Day ceremony

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- 88 members of the New York City Police Department were honored Tuesday at the 2019 Medal Day Ceremony.
The annual event honors both uniformed and civilian members of the NYPD who have performed significant acts of heroism.
Some of the honorees made the ultimate sacrifice, laying down their lives in the course of upholding of their oaths as police officers.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill presented the awards during the ceremony at One Police Plaza.
Three officers were presented with the Medal of Honor, the department's highest honor.
Lieutenant Emmanuel Kwo, Sergeant Arvid Flores and Police Officer Elwin Martinez were recognized for their valor during a 2016 confrontation in which a fourth officer, Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo, lost his life.
85 other NYPD members were honored with awards including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Police Combat Cross and the Medal for Valor.
"I am honored to join today in recognizing this vital workforce that has remained constantly vigilant in forging a better and brighter future for all New Yorkers," Mayor Bill de Blasio told family, friends and fellow officers gathered for the ceremony.
