NYPD officers locate possibly suicidal mother trying to buy gun

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- It is an amazing story of police work, combined with gut instinct and luck, possibly saving the lives of a mother and her infant.

A grandmother in Canarsie called the police, worried about her 27-year-old daughter, who was sending texts indicating she wanted to harm herself and her 6-month-old baby.

The young mother then told officer Michelle Shack and her partner over the phone that she was heading up to the Poconos and planned to buy a gun.

The officers looked up gun shops along the route and started calling them with a description of the woman.

The baby is now safe and in the care of a relative. Her mother is being treated.

