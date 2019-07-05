NYPD officers responding to shoplifting call decide to pay for woman's groceries instead

Cops like Lt. Sojo and Officers Cuevas and Rivera of the Strategic Response Group are the kind-hearted cops who quietly do good deeds for New Yorkers in need. My thanks to @pboz for highlighting the often unnoticed. https://t.co/gbsjkx3iVE — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 4, 2019

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- NYPD officers responding to a report of a woman shoplifting decided to pay for her groceries instead of making an arrest.The officers from the Strategic Response Group responded to the Whole Foods in Union Square around 1 p.m. on Thursday.The officers arrived to find the woman being held by security with food in her bag she did not pay for. That's when they decided to pay for her food instead of arresting her.The chief of the NYPD highlighted the officers' good deed after a New Yorker posted the kind moment on social media.----------