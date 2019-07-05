Society

NYPD officers responding to shoplifting call decide to pay for woman's groceries instead

(@pboz/Twitter)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- NYPD officers responding to a report of a woman shoplifting decided to pay for her groceries instead of making an arrest.

The officers from the Strategic Response Group responded to the Whole Foods in Union Square around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The officers arrived to find the woman being held by security with food in her bag she did not pay for. That's when they decided to pay for her food instead of arresting her.

The chief of the NYPD highlighted the officers' good deed after a New Yorker posted the kind moment on social media.


