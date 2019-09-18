Society

2 NYPD officers save man who collapsed while running in Central Park

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers are being hailed as heroes after they saved a man in Central Park.

The 44-year-old man collapsed Sunday morning during the TCS New York City Marathon training series at 74th Street and West Drive.

When Officers Benjamin Beiro and Nicholas Noto arrived, the man was unconscious and without a pulse.

The officers used CPR including chest compressions and administered a shock with a defibrillator until the man regained consciousness.

They said their training kicked in naturally.

"It's definitely a lot of adrenaline," said Officer Beiro. "You really don't think, you just refer back to your training and hopefully you're doing everything right so you can actually assist in helping this gentleman regain consciousness or at least get him in time to get to a hospital."

The preliminary investigation determined the man went into cardiac arrest. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital.

The man saved is doing fine, and he was even able to shake both officers' hands and thank them.

