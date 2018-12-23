NYPD officers use CPR training to help save Brooklyn baby

A baby girl is now home safe with her mother thanks to the quick thinking of two NYPD officers.Officers Wendell Dias and Crystal Barbosa responded to a call in a third floor apartment in East New York on Sunday morning.When the officers arrived, the 9-month-old was unresponsive, so they used their CPR training, and jumped into action.The baby is now happy and healthy.Officer Dias has 11 years of experience, and Officer Barbosa has been on the job for three years now.----------