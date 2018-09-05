NEW YORK (WABC) --The NYPD showed up for the family of one of their own to support the two young sons of a fallen officer.
Members of the 43rd Precinct gathered Wednesday morning to send off Joseph and Austin Tuozzolo to their first day of school.
Their father, Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, was shot and killed in November 2016 while responding to a call of an armed man in the Bronx.
His widow thanked the officers for standing by her side through all of life's milestones that are much harder without her husband.
Another year & its time for my Joseph to start his first day of school! Have a great day, mommy loves you! Thx to @NYPD43Pct @NYPDONeill @SCPDHq for standing by my side thru all these milestones as hard as they are to do without Paul! ❤️ u all. #backtoschool2018 #patches4paul pic.twitter.com/AxTSe1dK8M— Lisa Tuozzolo (@LisaTuozzolo) September 5, 2018
A street in the Bronx was renamed in honor of Sgt. Tuozzolo in 2017.
