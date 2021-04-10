Society

NYPD to launch graffiti cleanup initiative across NYC

By Eyewitness News
NYPD to kick off graffiti cleanup initiative across city

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A graffiti cleanup campaign by the NYPD launches Saturday across New York City.

Volunteers will meet at their local precinct station houses in the morning, then head to different locations to paint over graffiti that was previously reported to police.

The teams will be made up of community volunteers, auxiliary police officers and cadets, members of the Law Enforcement Explorers Program and the Police Athletic League.

They will use paint donated by local businesses.

The NYPD says the initiative will both help the police department identify graffiti for investigative purposes and to improve the look of the neighborhoods.

The police department received more than 6,000 complaints last year about public and private property damaged by graffiti.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would be adding 10,000 jobs with the newly created City Cleanup Corps.

