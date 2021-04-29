Society

NYPD's 'Digidog' returned, 'put down' after viral outrage

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD ends contract to lease robotic police dog

NEW YORK (WABC) -- RoboDog is no longer the NYPD's best friend.

The department will return the robotic police dog, named "Digidog," to the manufacturer following viral outrage tied to calls to cut police funding.

The NYPD first showed Eyewitness News the dog in December, and it received national attention on "60 Minutes" last month.

However, the robot was hounded by law enforcement critics after cell phone videos were posted of the dog responding to hostage negotiations and standoffs with barricaded armed suspects.

Critics questioned where the robot fit in a culture of police reform, and wondered if it was actually a surveillance drone.

Police officials said the robot's purpose was to take police officers out of harm's way, and that it was actually cheaper than other robots already in use.

Instead, they said it became a "target" of "politics, bad information and cheap sound bites."

The NYPD was initially scheduled to test the robot dog's capabilities until August, but decided to cut the pilot program short.

The robot will be returned to manufacturer Boston Dynamics and the city will terminate the $94,200 contract.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is, "glad the Digidog was put down."

"It's creepy, alienating, and sends the wrong message to New Yorkers," a mayoral spokesperson said.

MORE NEWS | Cuomo ending NY food service curfews, senate repeals some COVID executive orders
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports on the changes for the curfews on food and beverage service in New York state.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityrobotsnypddog
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
NYC plans to fully reopen July 1, mayor says
Wake, funeral details released for NYPD officer killed on LIE
FDNY battles fire ripping through home in Brooklyn
NFL Draft: Jets hope for franchise QB, Giants look at best available
8-year-old injured after jumping from balcony during NYC fire
Several pet bunnies found abandoned in Southold
Show More
Long Island Pride returning as in-person event
Delaware officer declared clinically dead after being attacked while on duty
2 men sought in Brooklyn shooting that injured victim in leg
What we know about the investigation into Rudy Giuliani
Walk-in vaccinations now open to 16+ at NY state-run sites
More TOP STORIES News