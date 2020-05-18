Society

NYPD's social distancing enforcement tactics growing cause of concern

Related topics:
societyhere and now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CT, RI intend to reopen hair salons, barbershops in early June
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC is not ready to reopen, but maybe in June
Ken Osmond, Eddie Haskell on 'Leave It to Beaver,' dies
Cuomo wants major sports to resume without fans
Fencing installation begins at NYC beaches
NYC beach restrictions eased as COVID-19 testing increases
Show More
SUV crash kills child, man, and 3 women in NJ
NJ to resume more outdoor activities as key indicators down
Gym defies shutdown order and reopens in NJ
Non-essential retail stores reopen in NJ - with restrictions
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
More TOP STORIES News