WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Full Story
Watch Eyewitness News Streamed Live
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Coronavirus
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
NYPD's social distancing enforcement tactics growing cause of concern
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
here and now
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CT, RI intend to reopen hair salons, barbershops in early June
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC is not ready to reopen, but maybe in June
Ken Osmond, Eddie Haskell on 'Leave It to Beaver,' dies
Cuomo wants major sports to resume without fans
Fencing installation begins at NYC beaches
NYC beach restrictions eased as COVID-19 testing increases
Show More
SUV crash kills child, man, and 3 women in NJ
NJ to resume more outdoor activities as key indicators down
Gym defies shutdown order and reopens in NJ
Non-essential retail stores reopen in NJ - with restrictions
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
More TOP STORIES News