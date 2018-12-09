Police are investigating video that has surfaced on Facebook showing a young mother being arrested and tackled to the ground with her young child at a benefits center in Brooklyn.Officials say on Friday, police responded to a 911 call for harassment inside 275 Bergen Street in Boerum Hill. NYPD officers say they tried to remove Jazmine Headley, 23, from the building after disorderly conduct and obstructing the hallway.In the video, HRA peace officers can be seen restraining the woman on the floor, while she is holding her 1-year-old son. Officers are seen prying the boy out of Headley's arms.Officers then tried to place her under arrest.Officials say Headley refused to comply with officers' orders, and was taken into custody. She is being charged with resisting arrest and acting in a manner injurious to a child among other charges.NYC Council Member Corey Johnson tweeted,"This is unacceptable, appalling and heart breaking. I'd like to understand what transpired and how these officers or the NYPD justifies this. It's hard to watch this video."Headley refused medical treatment for both herself and the son.A family member took custody of the 1-year-old following the incident. ACS was notified.None of the officers were injured.----------