SOCIETY

Officers pry 1-year-old from Brooklyn mom's arms during arrest; police investigating

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating a video that shows a mother getting arrested at a Brooklyn benefits center while holding her baby.

Eyewitness News
BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating video that has surfaced on Facebook showing a young mother being arrested and tackled to the ground with her young child at a benefits center in Brooklyn.

Officials say on Friday, police responded to a 911 call for harassment inside 275 Bergen Street in Boerum Hill. NYPD officers say they tried to remove Jazmine Headley, 23, from the building after disorderly conduct and obstructing the hallway.

In the video, HRA peace officers can be seen restraining the woman on the floor, while she is holding her 1-year-old son. Officers are seen prying the boy out of Headley's arms.

Officers then tried to place her under arrest.

Officials say Headley refused to comply with officers' orders, and was taken into custody. She is being charged with resisting arrest and acting in a manner injurious to a child among other charges.

NYC Council Member Corey Johnson tweeted,

"This is unacceptable, appalling and heart breaking. I'd like to understand what transpired and how these officers or the NYPD justifies this. It's hard to watch this video."

Headley refused medical treatment for both herself and the son.

A family member took custody of the 1-year-old following the incident. ACS was notified.

None of the officers were injured.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyarrestnypdmust-see videoBoerum HillNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
How to put a modern spin on your typical holiday decor
Tuskegee Airman from Harlem dies at 100
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
More Society
Top Stories
Off-duty firefighter killed in suspected road rage incident in Brooklyn
Small plane makes emergency landing on NJ golf course
2 young girls dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
Major storm brings snow, sleet, freezing rain to the South
LI man arrested for reportedly starting apartment fire in middle of the night
Judge to decide whether to free homeless man accused in scam
Wake for student killed in crash while acting as designated driver
Show More
Man fatally struck by car while crossing street on Long Island
Sandy Hook parents film PSA about mass shooting warning signs
Fire that destroyed Jehovah's Witnesses church ruled an arson
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
Fatal brain-eating amoeba may have come from woman's neti pot
More News