Society

Officials approve new permit for John Dillinger exhumation

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- Indiana officials have approved a new permit relatives of 1930s gangster John Dillinger had sought to exhume his Indianapolis gravesite.

The permit approved Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health calls for the remains to be exhumed on Dec. 31.

Dillinger's nephew, Michael C. Thompson, applied for the permit last month after he and another relative obtained an earlier permit calling for a Sept. 16 exhumation.

That exhumation did not occur after Crown Hill Cemetery officials objected to the exhumation. Thompson is suing the cemetery, seeking a court order to gain access to the grave.

Thompson has said he has evidence Dillinger's body may not be buried there, and he may not have been the man FBI agents fatally shot outside a Chicago theater in on July 22, 1934.

The FBI said in a statement in August that it was a "myth" that its agents didn't kill Dillinger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyindianau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deer jumps through window of Long Island hair salon
Pipe-wielding suspect kills 4 homeless men in NYC, police say
Woman fatally shot while making DoorDash delivery in NJ
AccuWeather: Cool start to the weekend
10-year-old boy on bike killed in Brooklyn crash; Driver arrested
Woman donates puppy to teen whose dog was killed
Expect snowy, stormy winter in NYC, AccuWeather says
Show More
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
LI man accused of raping, beating woman he met online
15-year-old boy dies after hit-and-run crash in NJ
Yankees beat Twins 10-4, take Game 1 of ALDS
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
More TOP STORIES News