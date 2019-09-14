Society

Oldest living World War II veteran in US celebrates 110th birthday

By STACEY PLAISANCE
NEW ORLEANS -- A man considered to be the nation's oldest living World War II veteran was serenaded and showered with kisses during a celebration of his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Lawrence Brooks was born Sept. 12, 1909, and served in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines. He was a servant to three white officers and his daily routine included cleaning their sheets and uniforms and shining their shoes.

Brooks attained the rank of Private 1st Class during the war.

RELATED: WWII vet surprised for 98th birthday on the job at New Jersey Stop & Shop

Museum President and CEO Stephen Watson said Brooks is the nation's oldest living WWII veteran. Watson was among the speakers at Brooks' birthday celebration Thursday, which included a serenade of "Happy Birthday" by the museum's singing trio, the Victory Belles.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylouisianabirthdayworld war iiveteran
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed after shooting in front of Manhattan bodega
DIRECTV, AT&T subscribers could soon lose ABC, ESPN
Police: Man hops out of running car, grabs woman while entering home
Man in custody after swinging sword on Empire State Building observation deck
YouTubers arrested for allegedly trying to 'storm' Area 51
AccuWeather: Lots of clouds to start the weekend
FDA panel backs experimental peanut allergy treatment
Show More
NYPD officers help deliver baby on steps of Bronx precinct
Music producer from NJ critically injured by flying tire off truck
Surveillance video allegedly shows 2 people moving carpet with body
1 dead, teen brothers hurt in fiery crash on Long Island
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
More TOP STORIES News