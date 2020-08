Online Corvette raffle helps two homeless charities

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Want to help two charities and get a shot at winning a 1968 L79 Corvette Stingray?The online raffle's proceeds will go to the Grand Central Neighborhood Social Service Corporation in Manhattan and the LA Mission.Both organizations help the homeless.Brooklyn rapper Fabolous will help draw the winner on Monday. CLICK HERE for more info on the raffle.Tickets start at $10 for ten entries.----------