New York Road Runners sponsoring open runs at Lincoln Park in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners Club is sponsoring a weekly open run in Lincoln Park in Jersey City.Each Sunday, runners will meet at the park's fountain at 8:45 a.m.The group will sponsor runs until the end of June.The new weekly event is meant to bring the community together after a female jogger, 45-year-old Carolina Cano, was killed in the park in March.Police charged a 33-year-old man with her murder.----------