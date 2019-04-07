Society

New York Road Runners sponsoring open runs at Lincoln Park in Jersey City

Open runs will be held each Sunday at Lincoln Park in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners Club is sponsoring a weekly open run in Lincoln Park in Jersey City.

Each Sunday, runners will meet at the park's fountain at 8:45 a.m.

The group will sponsor runs until the end of June.

The new weekly event is meant to bring the community together after a female jogger, 45-year-old Carolina Cano, was killed in the park in March.

Police charged a 33-year-old man with her murder.

