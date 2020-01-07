Society

only on ABC7NY: Operation 7: Save a Life- January 25th

Operation 7: Save a Life
Airdate: Saturday, January 25th, 2020 - 7:00p

Join host Bill Ritter for our annual WABC-TV special, Operation 7: Save a Life on Saturday, January 25th at 7:00 p.m.

We all know how valuable it can be to know CPR but what about being able to stop severe bleeding? We'll take a look at a program called, "Stop the Bleed" that teaches average people how to properly use a tourniquet and keep victims from bleeding out.

Plus, even with preventative measures, fires do break out. We'll hear a first-person account from a resident who was displaced from his home for well over a year when a neighbor's apartment went up in flames. He shares valuable information about what you should know if it happens to you.

Also, the dangers firefighters face are obvious but there's a secret hazard that they are waging war against: Cancer from the carcinogens that are by-products of the fires they fight. FDNY members are at a risk of fourteen times higher than the general population when it comes to getting certain cancers. We'll learn about efforts being made to contain the exposure and see just how our first-responders are being protected by their "turn-out" gear.

We'll visit the NYC Fire Museum and check out some of their prized possessions, meet two dedicated EMT workers who bring a special skill set to their jobs, and hear how actress Anna Faris learned about the hidden dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoperation 7 save a life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother, 10-year-old son hit by NYC sanitation truck
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
AccuWeather: Chance of rain-snow mix tonight
'Jeopardy!' to find out who is 'The Greatest of All Time'
Gas station worker attacked, slashed above eye in Queens
NYC newsstand robberies: 3 arrested, more sought
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Show More
Police searching for NYCHA employee wanted in shooting
Nassau County police rescue 2 deer stuck in fence
Search for men wanted in 6 violent robberies in NYC
President Trump announces rally this month in New Jersey
Possibly habitable planet found 100 light years away
More TOP STORIES News