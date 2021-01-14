Operation 7: Save a Life - January 30th only on ABC7NY

NEW YORK -- Bill Ritter will host our annual WABC-TV special, "Operation 7: Save a Life" on January 30th, 2021. The program highlights the importance of fire safety, protecting firefighters and protecting you and your loved ones.This has, of course, been a year unlike any other. In our special, we'll take a look at the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the FDNY, and on the people in our area. Plus, we'll get a look at new equipment for the FDNY - some of it in the works for some time, which happened to be good news in this Covid era.We'll also talk about a thank you exhibit at the NYC Fire Museum that honors first responders, and discuss some non-Covid issues like safe medication disposal and fire safety education that aims to make New York City safer in the future.