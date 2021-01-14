Operation 7: Save a Life - only on ABC7NY

This past year with the COVID-19 pandemic has been a year like no other. How did we make it through? And how do we go forward safely, when so much has changed?
The better prepared you are, the better your chances of being a survivor.
The special looks at how first responders have changed the way they do their jobs during the pandemic. And you'll get a look at a new mask-replacement tool FDNY EMTs are using to protect themselves, and to protect the public.
Plus, you'll see how the Red Cross has changed their protocols to help victims of fires, floods, and other tragedies. In the time of Covid, a cot in a large shelter no longer works. You'll meet a father of 3 who lost his home to fire right before Christmas. He tells how the Red Cross helped him and his family stay safe and get back on their feet. And we'll see how the Red Cross has streamlined their life-saving blood donation process with technology - to keep donors safe and socially distanced.
Also, 2020 was the 15th consecutive year of fewer civilian fire deaths in New York City. The downward trend is due in no small part to fire safety education. With the pandemic, the FDNY had to drastically change how they educate the public. See how their new program is reaching out to everyone - digitally.
You'll also learn about a program that aims to stop drug addiction - before it ever starts - with a simple step anyone can take.
You'll see an incredible rescue when every second counts, and how knowing CPR allowed passersby to save a man's life.
And find out how our "thank you" messages and clapping for first responders every night at 7:00 p.m. could go down in history.
Resources seen on our show:
Red Cross - https://www.redcross.org/
DEA Safe Medication Drop-Off Search - https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e1s1
Send "Thank You" to First Responders via NYC Fire Museum - https://www.nycfiremuseum.org/thanksfdny