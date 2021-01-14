Society

Operation 7: Save a Life - only on ABC7NY

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join host Bill Ritter for our 23rd annual, Emmy Award-winning WABC-TV special, Operation 7: Save a Life.

This past year with the COVID-19 pandemic has been a year like no other. How did we make it through? And how do we go forward safely, when so much has changed?

The better prepared you are, the better your chances of being a survivor.

The special looks at how first responders have changed the way they do their jobs during the pandemic. And you'll get a look at a new mask-replacement tool FDNY EMTs are using to protect themselves, and to protect the public.

Plus, you'll see how the Red Cross has changed their protocols to help victims of fires, floods, and other tragedies. In the time of Covid, a cot in a large shelter no longer works. You'll meet a father of 3 who lost his home to fire right before Christmas. He tells how the Red Cross helped him and his family stay safe and get back on their feet. And we'll see how the Red Cross has streamlined their life-saving blood donation process with technology - to keep donors safe and socially distanced.

Also, 2020 was the 15th consecutive year of fewer civilian fire deaths in New York City. The downward trend is due in no small part to fire safety education. With the pandemic, the FDNY had to drastically change how they educate the public. See how their new program is reaching out to everyone - digitally.

You'll also learn about a program that aims to stop drug addiction - before it ever starts - with a simple step anyone can take.

You'll see an incredible rescue when every second counts, and how knowing CPR allowed passersby to save a man's life.

And find out how our "thank you" messages and clapping for first responders every night at 7:00 p.m. could go down in history.

Resources seen on our show:
Red Cross - https://www.redcross.org/
DEA Safe Medication Drop-Off Search - https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e1s1
Send "Thank You" to First Responders via NYC Fire Museum - https://www.nycfiremuseum.org/thanksfdny

EMBED More News Videos

Find out about this year's fire safety special.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoperation 7: save a life
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect as long-duration winter storm targets Tri-State area
NY readies plows, other snow removal equipment ahead of storm
Mets owner Steve Cohen deletes Twitter after family receives threats
Popular amusement park damaged as fire erupts at NJ boardwalk
Man leaves fortune to French village that saved his family from Nazis
11 firefighters injured after apartment fire in Manhattan
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
Show More
Don't share COVID vaccine cards on social media: BBB
Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive in NYC
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
Warden at jail where Epstein killed himself resigns amid new allegations
Massive 11-alarm fire continues to rage at warehouse in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News