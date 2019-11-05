Society

High school students go viral after praying on the football field

SHERMAN, Texas -- This is just one of the key plays that high school senior Gage Smith did at their game against West Mesquite on Friday.

But it's what Smith did after the game that most people remember.

"When you're playing the game, you're playing to win and the other team is the enemy. But, afterward, you still have respect for the other opponent."

Smith said he knows West Mesquite player Ty Jordan from a previous team they both played on.

Jordan's mom is battling cancer and Smith asked to pray with him after the game.

"I just had a moment with him, praying over him, his mom, and his family," Smith said.

Smith says in that moment it was not about the score or being opponents, it was about showing compassion.

Jordan's aunt posted the pictures on Facebook expressing how much the gesture meant to their family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyviral videocnnu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD Commissioner resigns, new top cop takes over end of month
Jersey City residents to vote on hotly contested Airbnb rules
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Giants-Cowboys game
Who will see snow this week?
AccuWeather: A shower or two
Man accused of hitting police car during LI traffic stop
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Show More
New Jersey voters electing all 80 Assembly members
New York's first election with early voting nears conclusion
Parents await word on NJ woman who vanished after seeing psychic
Alec Baldwin suing man who accused him of punch in fight
Who is new NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea?
More TOP STORIES News