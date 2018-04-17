SOCIETY

Jacksonville business asked to take down military flags; veteran allegedly told 'You did nothing for this country'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jaguar Power Sports in Jacksonville says that a city employee not only asked them to take down their patriotic flag display, but she also disrespected a customer who was a veteran. (Jaguar Power Sports|WJXT)

The mayor of Jacksonville has responded to growing outrage after Jaguar Power Sports was issued a warning citation for their patriotic rooftop flag display. Store employees say the incident also involved mistreatment of a veteran.

"We cater to our men and women, both retired and active military, so it was personal. We felt like it was a personal attack," the store's sales manager, Marcy Moyer, told WJXT.

The store, which sells motorcycles, ATVs and power sport equipment, has flags from every branch of the military, two United states flags and a Jacksonville Jaguar flag. On Monday, Melinda Power, a city of Jacksonville inspector, issued a warning citation for the display, saying the military flags were in violation of city code. She entered the store accompanied by her supervisor.

The store expressed frustration not just at the fact that they were asked to take down the flags, but at the way Power behaved when in the store. Katie Klasse, a store employee, recounted what happened when a customer who is a veteran got upset with Power.

"She [Power] says 'What did you do for this country?'" Klasse said. "He says 'I took three bullets to the leg. I almost lost my life for this country. I'm retired. I'm a veteran.' She gets in his face this close and says 'You did nothing for this country.'"

Jaguar Power Sports went live on Facebook after the incident, asking viewers to share the story. The video now has millions of views.


In a statement late Monday, the city mayor supported the business, saying of the flags, "Let them fly." He added that he had instructed employees to treat military flags the same as U.S. flags and that all employees should be respectful.



As for the business, they're not letting all the attention go to waste. They announced that they are selling shirts to benefit combat veterans.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymilitaryveteransscandalu.s. & worldsocial media
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News