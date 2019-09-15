Society

Over 70 arrested in immigration protest at Microsoft store in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Dozens of immigration policy protesters have been arrested at a demonstration outside a Microsoft store in New York City.

Police say they took 76 people into custody Saturday who blocked traffic near the Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan.

The protesters criticized Microsoft for doing business with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They decried what they called the agency's racist campaign against immigrants and asylum seekers.

A Microsoft spokeswoman says the company closed the store for the rest of the day.

The protest comes amid mounting criticism of companies working with ICE.

Some of Microsoft's own employees demanded last year that it cancel its data processing contract with ICE.

Saturday's march and sit-in was organized by a coalition called Close the Camps NYC.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattanprotesticemicrosoftimmigration
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Riders scramble to get off subway train after phone catches fire
At least 22 injured when deck collapses at Jersey Shore home
Still reeling from Dorian, Bahamas hit by Tropical Storm Humberto
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of cab driver in the Bronx
Police: Virgin Mary statue vandalized with feces in NJ
Firefighters rescue children from stuck amusement park ride on Staten Island
Show More
AccuWeather: Becoming warmer
LI judge to likely register as sex offender for stealing neighbor's underwear
2 injured in sidewalk shed collapse outside Yeshiva in Brooklyn
At least 2 shot near Newark funeral home
Man killed after shooting in front of Manhattan bodega
More TOP STORIES News