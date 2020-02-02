Paley Center debuts new exhibit in honor of Black History Month

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Paley Center for Media in Manhattan debuted a new exhibit in honor of Black History Month.The exhibit is called 'A Salute to Black Achievements in Television.'It will feature a special tribute to Kobe Bryant.The exhibit will also have screenings of some of the most influential artists - past and present in the entertainment industry, including Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, and Flip Wilson.Tickets for the month-long exhibit are free. They are available to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis.----------