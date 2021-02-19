Society

Pandemic causes Carnegie Hall to miss season for 1st time in 130 years

NEW YORK -- Carnegie Hall will miss an entire season for the first time in its 130-year history.

Carnegie said Thursday it was canceling performances from April 6 through July at its three venues, extending a closure that started last March 13 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Carnegie hopes to reopen in October for its 2021-22 season and intends a delayed season announcement in late spring.

The pandemic also caused the Metropolitan Opera to miss a season for the first time, and it hopes to start its season in September. Broadway theaters have been closed since March, and the arts shutdowns have contributed to a major contraction to New York City's economy.

Carnegie's Voices of Hope festival will shift to online performances from April 16-30 and focus on works created by artists in times of crisis and oppression. Carnegie plans to announce the festival programming in late March.

Carnegie is maintaining plans for its annual summer youth ensemble residences at SUNY Purchase this summer.

