Toddler paralyzed from chest down able to move around with help of dad's invention

A toddler is on the move despite a crippling condition at birth, and it's all thanks to his dad.

Little Brody was born with spina bifida and spinal cord atrophy, paralyzing him below the chest.

His mom says they wanted to change his life for the better after talking with other parents.

"When Brody was about eight months old, I overheard some other parents talking about how their kids just destroyed their house and got toys everywhere," his mom recalled. "It almost brought me to tears because for me, Brody wasn't ever going to be able to do that."

Brody's parents decided they weren't going to let life pass him by, so his dad designed a device to help him scoot around.

Brody's dad named his invention the "frog."

With the "frog," Brody can now reach for toys and cruise around the house.

They're even sharing the device with other families dealing with the same condition that Brody has.
