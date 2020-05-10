mother's day

Mother's Day 2020: Paying tribute to moms on frontlines of coronavirus battle

This Mother's Day, we're paying tribute to the moms on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. Their strength and courage go beyond what was ever expected of them and set an example for all of us.

Nurses like Lindsey Burrell are holding dying patients' hands but are unable to hug their children at the end of these grueling days.

Other health care workers, like Leah Curtis, spend countless hours at hospital bedsides but are unable to tuck their kids in at night.

"I made the decision to keep my family safe, to quarantine myself ... This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever done," she said.

First responders like Melissa Winchester are racing to the rescue in critical moments and rushing home, worried about keeping their own families safe.

"I don't let him eat out of my plate. I don't let him drink out of my cup. Things we took for granted," said.

This Mother's Day will be much different for many, but that extra sacrifice is now paired with an even deeper gratitude for the women who give and save lives.
