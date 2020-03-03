Society

Penthouse from Urban Cowboy up for sale in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- The downtown Houston penthouse suite where John Travolta had a romantic encounter with "Pam" in the movie Urban Cowboy is now on the market.

The penthouse at 2016 Main Street has magnificent panoramic views of downtown.

One of the scenes from the movie is shot in front of the windows looking out on the lights of Houston.

The unit on the 26th floor is almost 4,000 square feet and is loaded with upgrades and features.

It can be yours for just $725,000!

Watch the video above for a walk-through of the luxurious property in the video above!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonjohn travoltamoviesreal estate
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
MTA disinfecting entire system amid coronavirus outbreak
WATCH LIVE: Nashville officials give update after tornadoes rip through area overnight killing at least 9
Woman robbed, assaulted in Clinton Hill; video shows suspect
AccuWeather: Mild with showers
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Bernie's rise
Wife charged with fatally stabbing husband in Manhattan
Show More
New Castle supervisor's son dies in fall on Catskill trail
Woman hit in head with glass bottle at Brooklyn bar
82-year-old Brooklyn man suffering from dementia missing: Police
Video appears to show MTA bus driver spit on passenger
Lamborghini crosses median, crashes into another car on LI
More TOP STORIES News