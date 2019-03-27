Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in New York City this week

'The End of Everything: The CryptoFuturist and The New Tribal Labyrinth'

Dorrance Dance

Russian National Ballet: 'Swan Lake'

Paint and Sip Party at Created By You

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in New York City this week, from an art exhibit on capitalism to a BYOB paint class.---First, check out an exhibition imagining the end of capitalism and the possibility of an American future without it. The work by sculptor and painter Atelier Van Lieshout consists of large-scale conceptual sculptures that encourage viewers to discuss what could take the place of capitalism after its potential downfall.Thursday, March 28, 7:15-9 p.m.Pioneer Works, 159 Pioneer St.FreeCalling all dance lovers: See Michelle Dorrance and her tap dance company, Dorrance Dance, perform Saturday night at the City Center stage. Dorrance, a MacArthur Fellow, is known for honoring the classic tap dance style while mixing in modern innovations.Saturday, March 29, 8 p.m.New York City Center, 131 W. 55th St.$37.50-$42.50Catch the Russian National Ballet perform the classic "Swan Lake" on Sunday at the Lehman Center. Famously composed by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, "Swan Lake" tells the story of a prince who tries to free a princess from a cruel spell.Sunday, March 31, 4 p.m.Lehman Center for the Performing Arts CUNY, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W$45Finally, head to Created By You for an art class combining painting and imbibing. Guests can paint a wine glass or canvas during this three-hour BYOB lesson. Grab a voucher with the link below to score a seat for nearly 50 percent off the regular price.Created By You, 59 New Dorp Plaza North, East Shore$22-$83 for one to four thirsty artisans (regularly $40-$160)