Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in New York City this week

'The End of Everything: The CryptoFuturist and The New Tribal Labyrinth'
First, check out an exhibition imagining the end of capitalism and the possibility of an American future without it. The work by sculptor and painter Atelier Van Lieshout consists of large-scale conceptual sculptures that encourage viewers to discuss what could take the place of capitalism after its potential downfall.
When: Thursday, March 28, 7:15-9 p.m.
Where: Pioneer Works, 159 Pioneer St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Dorrance Dance
Calling all dance lovers: See Michelle Dorrance and her tap dance company, Dorrance Dance, perform Saturday night at the City Center stage. Dorrance, a MacArthur Fellow, is known for honoring the classic tap dance style while mixing in modern innovations.
When: Saturday, March 29, 8 p.m.
Where: New York City Center, 131 W. 55th St.
Price: $37.50-$42.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Russian National Ballet: 'Swan Lake'
Catch the Russian National Ballet perform the classic "Swan Lake" on Sunday at the Lehman Center. Famously composed by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, "Swan Lake" tells the story of a prince who tries to free a princess from a cruel spell.
When: Sunday, March 31, 4 p.m.
Where: Lehman Center for the Performing Arts CUNY, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W
Price: $45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Paint and Sip Party at Created By You
Finally, head to Created By You for an art class combining painting and imbibing. Guests can paint a wine glass or canvas during this three-hour BYOB lesson. Grab a voucher with the link below to score a seat for nearly 50 percent off the regular price.
Where: Created By You, 59 New Dorp Plaza North, East Shore
Price: $22-$83 for one to four thirsty artisans (regularly $40-$160)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal