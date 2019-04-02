Society

Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in New York City this week

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in New York City this week, from a free art exhibit to a podcast recording.

Dialogues of Imagination





Beginning tomorrow, Tenri Gallery presents "Dialogues of Imagination," an exhibit featuring contemporary art by American and Eastern European artists. The works are from the collections of famous people, presidents of European states, national museums, funds of famous companies and the permanent exhibitions of leading European galleries and private collections.

When: Wednesday, April 3, 6 p.m.- Tuesday, April 9, 6 p.m.

Where: Tenri Gallery, 43A W. 13th St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Italian Types - Lecture and Panel Discussion





Another event tomorrow: The Italian Cultural Institute of New York and the Herb Lubalin Study Center of Design and Typography at Cooper Union present a lecture and panel complementing the exhibition" Italian Types: Graphic Designers from Italy in America." The discussion will focus on the Italian influence on American graphic design.

When: Wednesday, April 3, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Frederick P. Rose Auditorium, 41 Cooper Square


Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

TypeThursdayNYC





On Thursday, join the monthly gathering of "type geeks," held at Type Directors Club. The centerpiece of the event, which includes networking time with plenty of wine, is a group critique of letterforms, referred to as Type Crit. You can present your work for review or just observe and learn.

When: Thursday, April 4, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Type Directors Club, 347 W. 36th St., #603

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bed Stuy Arts Stroll





This weekend, pick up a route sheet at Calabar Imports and take one of three routes for a two- to three-hour stroll focused on the art venues of Bedford Stuyvesant. The routes include breakfast and lunch spots.

When: Saturday, April 6, 12 p.m.- Sunday, April 7, 6 p.m.


Where: Calabar Imports, Bed Stuy, 351 Tompkins Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Partially Examined Life Podcast





Finally, on Saturday, head to Caveat for a podcast recording of "The Partially Examined Life." The hosts will discuss Aldous Huxley's dystopian novel, "Brave New World."

When: Saturday, April 6, 3:30-6 p.m.

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
