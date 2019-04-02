Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Dialogues of Imagination
Beginning tomorrow, Tenri Gallery presents "Dialogues of Imagination," an exhibit featuring contemporary art by American and Eastern European artists. The works are from the collections of famous people, presidents of European states, national museums, funds of famous companies and the permanent exhibitions of leading European galleries and private collections.
When: Wednesday, April 3, 6 p.m.- Tuesday, April 9, 6 p.m.
Where: Tenri Gallery, 43A W. 13th St.
Price: Free
Italian Types - Lecture and Panel Discussion
Another event tomorrow: The Italian Cultural Institute of New York and the Herb Lubalin Study Center of Design and Typography at Cooper Union present a lecture and panel complementing the exhibition" Italian Types: Graphic Designers from Italy in America." The discussion will focus on the Italian influence on American graphic design.
When: Wednesday, April 3, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Frederick P. Rose Auditorium, 41 Cooper Square
Price: Free
TypeThursdayNYC
On Thursday, join the monthly gathering of "type geeks," held at Type Directors Club. The centerpiece of the event, which includes networking time with plenty of wine, is a group critique of letterforms, referred to as Type Crit. You can present your work for review or just observe and learn.
When: Thursday, April 4, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Type Directors Club, 347 W. 36th St., #603
Price: $10
Bed Stuy Arts Stroll
This weekend, pick up a route sheet at Calabar Imports and take one of three routes for a two- to three-hour stroll focused on the art venues of Bedford Stuyvesant. The routes include breakfast and lunch spots.
When: Saturday, April 6, 12 p.m.- Sunday, April 7, 6 p.m.
Where: Calabar Imports, Bed Stuy, 351 Tompkins Ave.
Price: Free
The Partially Examined Life Podcast
Finally, on Saturday, head to Caveat for a podcast recording of "The Partially Examined Life." The hosts will discuss Aldous Huxley's dystopian novel, "Brave New World."
When: Saturday, April 6, 3:30-6 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Price: $20
