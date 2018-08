The woman dubbed "Permit Patty" after she allegedly called police on an 8-year-old girl selling water bottles outside a baseball game has resigned, the company confirmed.A spokesperson for Treatwell Health said that the company's CEO, Alison Ettel, has resigned, effective immediately, following the viral incident outside of AT&T Park in San Francisco.Video showed Ettel appearing to call 911 to report the girl for selling water on the street without a permit.The Instagram video was posted Saturday by Erin Austin, the mother of 8-year-old Jordan Rogers, has been viewed millions of times around the globe.Ettel told ABC News that she never spoke to the little girl but that her building's security guard first tried to get the girl and her mom to keep the noise down or move, saying she "did phone the police but not to report them" and that she "simply wanted to know if what they were doing was legal."The San Francisco Police Department later confirmed they did not receive any calls about anyone selling water.The backlash online has been swift and fierce, and she reported losing business as a result."It is Ms. Ettel's belief that TreatWell, its employees, and patients should not have to suffer because of a situation that occurred in an escalated moment," the spokesperson said. "And she regrets her part and is remorseful."Read their full statement below:----------