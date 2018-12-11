A man who says the holiday decorations on the sign at the Holland Tunnel are wrong has now started a petition drive to get something done about it.On the New Jersey side of the Holland Tunnel, one wreath covers the 'O' in Holland perfectly, like it was designed for that spot.Another wreath covers the 'U' in Tunnel snugly. And then there's the tree."You're creeping up, inch by inch, and that tree is just staring at you. How is that tree not in the right place?", said Corey Windelspecht.The right place for the tree, he says, is over the preceding 'A', which would he says, "seem to fit a tree shape perfectly."Corey made a video about the situation and started an online petition because when he called the Port Authority, he says they wouldn't listen to reason."They thought I was nuts," he said. And now more than 700 people have signed his petition."We're only two days into this movement," said Windelspecht."When this tree goes over the letter 'A', this world is going to be a better place," he says in the video. "I'm not joking when I say that, I really believe that. Not really."Windelspecht is hoping the Port Authority will now hear him and his 700 petitioners and move the tree, and restore a sense of balance to their world.So far there has been no response from the Port Authority.----------