Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral

A photo of a businessman and a toddler bonding in an airport is going viral.

Photos of a businessman and a toddler becoming fast friends went viral, warming hearts across the country.

Little Carter Jean, only 16 months old, is seen in the photo in her blue stripped pajamas making friends in the airport with a complete stranger.

"I asked her if she went to sit next to me and she did it. Now we just are having a conversation and I showed her some Snoopy videos and we just had a good time," said Joseph Wright, the businessman in the photos.

Carter's father was touched by the man's kindness. He shared a photo on Facebook, writing, "Watching them in that moment, I couldn't help but think, different genders, different races, different generations, and the best of friends. This is the world I want for her."

"He was just very kind of my daughter the entire time. Even when she was you know being a toddler and grabbing and touching and flipping through tablet and calendars popping up from time to time and I'm like oh he's going to leave stuff and you know he just you care less," said Kevin Armentrout, father.

The post has been shared more than 140,000 times since Saturday. For those 45 minutes time stood still, both Carter and Joseph Wright forming an undeniable bond.

"It just warmed my heart a little. Just wanted to share her food with somebody else. That was very touching," Wright said.
