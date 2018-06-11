SOCIETY

(Royal) kids being kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte frolic during dad's polo match

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen hamming it up while dad Prince William played in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy. (Karwai Tang/WireImage|Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Kids will be kids, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte are no exception.

George, 4, and Charlotte, 3, were seen hamming it up as their father, Prince William, played in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy on Sunday.

The royal tots frolicked around as mom Kate watched nearby, and Charlotte caused the duchess to burst out in laughter with a show of acrobatics.

PHOTOS: Prince William, Duchess Kate and the royal family through the years

They were also spotted spending quality time with Savannah and Isla Phillips, who are also great-grandchildren of the queen.

George and Charlotte have had a banner year. In April they welcomed baby brother Prince Louis, and in May they participated in uncle Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince williamkate middletonbabyfamilyparentingfashioncelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbuzzworthy
Related
Princess Charlotte and the kids of the royal wedding: Photos
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News