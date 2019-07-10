Society

Royal cousins outing! Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and baby Archie attend polo competition together

It's been less than a week since baby Archie's christening, but royals fans are already getting another glimpse of him, this time with other young royals.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, was spotted in his mom's arms at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on Wednesday, as were his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Dads Prince William and Prince Harry competed in the event, which raises money for charity.


Duchess Kate was also there with her kids and was spotted cuddling with Prince Louis, her youngest, while older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be seen playing with a soccer ball.

William and Kate's three children were spotted at the Trooping of the Colours last month, but it's a rare sighting for little Archie, who's now about six months old.


